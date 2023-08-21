Organic, recycled, unisex, retro, athleisure, oversized, cropped — the modern fashion apparel market offers the perfect style for every one of your customers! Check out our on-trend collection of the latest decorator-friendly options

Just Hoods by AWDis’s Tie-Dye Hoodie

This new relaxed-fit hoodie is available in blue cloud, grey pink marble, tie-dye swirl and pastel sunset dip (some variation in colour may occur due to the unique dyeing method). It’s made from a 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric blend

Front Row & Co’s Drill Overshirt

This heavyweight, cotton drill ‘shacket’ is garment washed, and available in black, khaki or navy. The tag-free style features a back yoke, forward shoulder seams, self-coloured horn-effect button fastenings, large patch pockets and a curved hem

Result Clothing’s New York Sparkle Cap

The five-panel (four mesh and one fabric), recycled PE, curved peak cap has a ponytail hole, as well as a tear-release adjuster and tearaway label. Ready for decoration with embroidery or transfer print, it’s available in four colours: baby-pink, black, gold and silver

So Denim by AWDis’s Leo Straight Jeans

These straight-fit jeans are made from a soft, 10-10.5oz stretch denim, and are cut to sit on the hips. They feature traditional five-pocket styling and are available in black, as well as in a mid-blue wash and dark blue wash

 

PenCarrie: Native Spirit’s Worker Faded Jacket

This new style is made from a 50% organic cotton/50% linen fabric blend with contrast recycled buttons. Available in sizes S-3XL, it features a fancy collar stand, two front patch pockets and a left chest patch pocket, and is lined at the top with a decoration patch.

Available from Ralawise, Stanley/Stella’s Stella Collider Oversized Women’s T-Shirt

This on-trend style is available in black and white, as well as pastel shades. It’s made from 100% organic, ringspun combed cotton with dolman sleeves, plus a 1×1 rib neck collar and round bottom hem with a wide double-needle topstitch.

SF Clothing’s Sustainable Fashion Collection

Made from 60% regenerated cotton and 40% recycled polyester, this eco-friendly collection is also Peta-approved vegan. It includes the Unisex Sweat, Unisex Cuffed Joggers, Women’s Wide Leg Joggers, Unisex Shorts, Women’s Cropped Cami Top and Unisex Generation T

Mantis World’s Women’s Cropped Heavy T

This new style comes in a boxy, loose-fit with dropped shoulders and a cropped length. The 220gsm, single jersey T-shirt is made with 100% organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton; it also features a QR code on the care label to show its supply chain

