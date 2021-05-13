Working with Riyaz Omarji from Rialto Designs, David Sharp was asked to create a chenille-style patch, similar to the letterman jackets seen in the US, for the brand The Nineties. We have the equipment to produce these patches, but the design has long skinny letters that don’t lend themselves to the process, so we had to come up with an alternative.

We have developed a unique technique, using the woollen Madeira thread, Burmilana, with black Madeira Classic 40 for the border outline. By using Burmilana thread you can achieve a look similar to that of chenille thanks to the thread being approximately three times thicker than regular thread. It is important to change your needle, as the standard 75/11 needles are not usable with the thicker thread – we used 100/16 needles.