This month we’re taking a look at how to embellish a fleece garment – in this case the Recycled Fleece Snood from Beechfield – using laser engraving and embroidery.

Laser engraving or cutting into a garment adds a distinctive but subtle effect, says Caroline Jones, technical consultant at GS UK. This technique allows patterns and intricate detail, such as logos as seen in this example, to be easily incorporated into the design.

“Once the design is set up, the engraving process on the garment only takes a matter of seconds,” explains Caroline.

“The bespoke laser cutting/engraving service we offer at GS UK has meant we have an unrivalled knowledge of embellishing textiles using this technology.”

By adding embroidery after the laser, colour elements can be included in the design, adding a contrast to the ‘tone on tone’ look that laser engraving produces. “This can result in not only a ‘high-quality’ look, but also a very unique product.”

While the 100% recycled polyester snood used here is made from a lightweight fleece, heavier-weight fleeces may benefit from using a ‘topper’, such as the water-soluble Gunold Solvy, to prevent stitches from sinking into the fabric, says Caroline.

It is framed up on top of the garment prior to it being embroidered, and then torn away after stitching is completed, with any residues removed with a damp cloth.