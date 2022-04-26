Exile Technologies has officially launched a new version of its FreeStyler computer-to-screen system, offering faster and more precise printing onto emulsion-coated screens.

The new FreeStyler 2 replaces the original FreeStyler DTS (direct-to-screen) system with a new “industrial” all-metal design and upgraded mechanics and electronics for improved precision and reliability.

It features UV-Block black ink to deliver enhanced UV density of more than 3.5 UV DMAX. The new model also supports bi-directional print modes which translates into imaging speeds that are nearly 50% faster.

Speeds range from 2.5 minutes per square foot for a fast set-up through to eight minutes for the very highest quality.

The FreeStyler 2 frees screen printers from having to perform manual and labour-intensive film registration. Instead the image stencil is digitally printed and registered directly onto a normal emulsion-coated screen.

After imaging, the screen is ready for immediate exposure. This can be carried out on the optional Expose DTS under-counter UV-LED exposure system and without the need for a glass or vacuum.

Pinholing and undercutting are completely eliminated so small half-tone highlight dots and shadow details are accurately reproduced.

After exposure, the water-based ink washes off quickly and easily along with the unexposed emulsion.