Equipment ranging from direct-to-film (DTF) printers to screen print presses and embroidery machines are set to have their UK debut at Printwear & Promotion Live! this month.

With the show opening at the NEC Birmingham on Sunday (26 February) and running to Tuesday 28 February, the organisers have promised the latest innovations in garment decoration including some “exclusive product launches yet to be announced”.

The show will feature more than 100 exhibitors, including 15 new ones showcasing products and services including bespoke clothing, socks, trophies and engraving, digitising services and DTF equipment.

Equipment, technology and accessories suppliers will include AJS, Amaya Sales UK, Axzyra, Barudan, Dae Ha UK, David Sharp, DecoNetwork, Exile Technologies, Fiery with CADlink, Grafityp UK, HG Kippax & Sons, Hobkirk Sewing Machines, Holiauma UK, Indie Ink, J&B Sewing Machine Co, Madeira UK, Marathon Threads, Merchr, MHM Direct GB, Midwest Machinery, Nova Chrome UK, Permaset Inks, Resolute, Ricoma, Screen Print World, Stocks Embroidery Solutions, Supacolour, Target Transfers, TheMagicTouch GB, tranSMART by Direct Textiles + Bags, Wilcom Europe, Xpres and YES Group.

For garments, exhibitors will include Advance Apparel, Anthem, AS Colour UK, AWDis, B&C Collection, Beechfield Brands, Behrens, Bella + Canvas, BTC Activewear, Chadwick Teamwear, Cottonridge, Grahame Gardner, Henbury Brands, Kingly, Kustom Kit, Neutral, One+All, Prestige Leisure UK, Pro RTX, Ralawise, Regatta Professional, Snuggle, Stanley/Stella, Tee Jays, The Outdoors Company, TuffStuff Workwear, United Brands of Scandinavia, Vapor Apparel Europe and Vanilla.

One of the first-time exhibitors is Cre8iveSkill, an agency providing creative services for companies engaged in embroidery and print in the US and Europe.

Visitors can expand and develop their know-how in The Decoration Advice Suite and The

Knowledge Centre. Topics covered will include DTF printing, sustainable embroidery, productivity hacks, practical business tips, social media advice and marketing pointers.

Tony Gardner, event director, said: “In a challenging economic climate, it is vital that the show continues to inspire its visitor. With the help of our regular exhibitors, together with the significant number of returning and new exhibitors joining us this year, we are confident that the show will provide the vibrant and dynamic environment to do exactly that.”

Register at www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk.