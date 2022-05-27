More than 350 exhibitors have now been confirmed for Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo in Berlin as it prepares to open next week.

Running from Tuesday 31 May to Friday 3 June, it is set to benefit from the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Germany, removing the need for tests or checks for visitors to the exhibition.

Previously, participants would have needed to show that they were vaccinated, recently recovered or have tested negative for Covid-19 to gain entry. Travellers also now need to show only a negative test result or proof of vaccination or recovery to enter Germany.

After last year’s Global Print Expo in Amsterdam was hampered by Covid restrictions, the event in Berlin is expected to herald the start of a return to pre-Covid levels of show visitors. The 2019 exhibition in Munch featured over 700 exhibitors and attracted 20,780 visitors from 137 countries.

Michael Ryan, head of Global Print Expo, said: “Over six decades, Fespa exhibitions have provided a place for the world’s speciality printers and sign-makers to plan their future, discovering new technologies and materials, tapping into market knowledge, and networking with like-minded entrepreneurs to explore the possibilities.

“The value of visiting a Fespa show is still the same but all the more vital in 2022 as print and sign businesses worldwide regain momentum after the pandemic. I know that visitors to Berlin next week will leave inspired, invigorated and with renewed confidence in a bright and successful future for their business.”

With new garment printing and embroidery innovations set to be showcased, exhibitors will include Mimaki, Kornit, Polyprint, Brother, Avery Dennison, Adelco, Aeoon Technologies, B-Flex, CFP Flex, ColorGate, Dae Ha HTV, Grafityp, Siser, M&R, Melco, MHM, Mutoh, Neenah Coldenhove, PigmentInc, PrintFactory, Ricoh, Roland, Secabo, Stahls’, STS Inks, Summa and Trotec.

Global Print Expo features the latest developments in wide-format, digital, offset, textile, direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) printing as well as embroidery. It is organised by Fespa, the global federation of national associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community.

Michael added: “As we mark Fespa’s 60th anniversary as a business support organisation for the visual communications sector, we’re immensely proud of the role that Fespa Global Print Expo 2022 will play in helping our communities regroup and energise their business development plans.”

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com