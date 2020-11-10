The Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021 are attracting a growing line-up of exhibitors, reports Fespa.

Over 200 exhibiting companies will participate in the co-located events taking place from 9-12 March 2021 at the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands, with any many more in active discussions to exhibit, explained Fespa.

“The expanding exhibitor list includes many prominent names in screen, digital wide-format and textile print, representing the entire production workflow from output technologies and workflow tools to media and inks.”

Visitors to Fespa Global Print Expo will be able to see the latest hardware innovations from companies including Agfa, Brother, Canon, d.gen, Durst, Polyprint DTG, Zund, Summa and swissQprint, as well as substrates from suppliers including 3A Composites, Ahlstrom Munksjö, Avery Dennison and Hexis.

Workflow and colour management software from vendors including Barbieri, Caldera, OneVision and ONYX Graphic will also be on display, as well as consumables from suppliers including CHT Group, Zhuhai Print-Rite and STS Inks.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, commented: “Since we opened the dialogue with our exhibitors about the spring 2021 events, we’ve heard a consistent message: they can’t wait to be at a live Fespa event again, interacting in person with people that have an appetite to learn, be inspired and make considered investments to drive their businesses forward out of the current crisis. They see the event as a vital springboard to the sector’s sustained recovery.

“From the visitor’s perspective, senior decision-makers in speciality print and signage businesses are telling us that they want the opportunity to see the latest products and solutions close up, to compare and contrast what’s on offer from different vendors under one roof, and to be inspired again by getting away from a computer screen and interacting with product experts and industry peers in the real world. The virtual alternatives just don’t meet their needs.”

Folker Stachetzki, marketing manager at Brother, the Gold Sponsor for Fespa Global Print Expo 2021, added: “Fespa is the most important trade fair for us to present our new products live to a wide audience. The cancellation of the trade fair in 2020, as well as all other restrictions caused by the pandemic, were tough for us, as probably for almost everyone.

“We’re therefore looking forward to Fespa 2021, to meet interested visitors, to exchange experiences with other exhibitors, and to be able to show our new direct-to-garment printer and other innovations from Brother in front of the public again.”

“We’re delighted to see the positive appetite from both exhibitors and visitors to be back at a Fespa event, affirming the role we play in connecting this global speciality printing and sign-making community,” concluded Neil.

“In our capacity as the event organiser, we’re working hard to create a Covid-secure environment for both parties to do business in, drawing on the expertise and best practices of our team, the RAI Amsterdam venue, our specialist independent contractors and the wider event industry.”

