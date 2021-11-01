Cutting-edge embroidery from around the world is to be showcased this week at Hand & Lock’s annual exhibition in London.

The Embroidered Arts Exhibition takes place across three floors at the Bargehouse at Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s South Bank from 3 to 7 November 2021, promising to be the biggest to date.

Encompassing all kinds of clothing and textile embroidery, it will feature emerging designers and works by artisan makers and contemporary artists such as Yinka Ilori, Karen Nicol, Alice Kettle, Nelly Agassi and Richard McVetis.

It will include the winners and finalists of this year’s Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery. From hundreds of entrants, judges selected 24 finalists who went on to work with specialist mentors to develop their final ideas.

The exhibition will also highlight the work of the organiser, Hand & Lock, which, after 254 years, is London’s oldest embroidery atelier.

The exhibition is accompanied by a curated schedule of talks, events and workshops based around the preservation of contemporary embroidered arts and craftsmanship.

Over the five days, attendees will have the opportunity to book onto taster sessions, day-long workshops and hear how embroidery practitioners are adapting to an increasingly technological and mechanised world.

The full schedule of events, classes and talks along with the names of guest speakers is available at handembroideryshop.com.