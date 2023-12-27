With the festive season well underway, January’s annual health kick is set to follow hard on the heels of all those mince pies and Christmas puddings! Warm up in readiness for those new year orders with our selection of must-have gym and fitnesswear options from leading brands
Tombo’s Core Pocket Leggings and Medium Impact Core Bra
These coordinating styles are made from a high-stretch, heavyweight interlock fabric. Available in sizes 2XS/XS-2XL/3XL, the leggings come with a deep, high-waisted waistband and pocket in the side seam, while the bra features inner cups and comes in sizes 2XS-2XL
Kustom Kit’s Gamegear Cooltex Contrast Tee
Available in 12 colours, this sporty T-shirt features sleek contrast shoulder and side detailing. It’s made from a 140gsm, 100% polyester mesh fabric which is moisture-wicking, and can be decorated with embroidery, as well as heat transfer and sublimation print
Ralawise: TriDri Women’s Seamless 3D Fit Multi-Sport Sculpt Leggings
Stretchy, moisture-wicking and smooth, these squat-proof leggings are made from nylon/polyester/elastane fabric and have a seamless design, as well as a high-rise, grown-on contrast waistband. The coordinating Seamless 3D Fit Multi-Sport Sculpt Bra is also available; both styles come in six colours
Fruit of the Loom’s Lightweight Hooded Sweat
This unisex sweatshirt is made from a 240gsm, French terry fabric with unbrushed fleece. It comes in 12 colours and has self-coloured flat drawcords and raglan sleeves. A women’s companion style is available, along with other options from Fruit’s Lightweight Sweats collection
Regatta Professional’s Men’s Core Stretch Half-Zip Midlayer
Featuring a half-zip design to allow for air flow, this men’s top is made from a polyester fabric with added stretch to help keep wearers agile, while promising long-lasting wear