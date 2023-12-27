With the festive season well underway, January’s annual health kick is set to follow hard on the heels of all those mince pies and Christmas puddings! Warm up in readiness for those new year orders with our selection of must-have gym and fitnesswear options from leading brands

Tombo’s Core Pocket Leggings and Medium Impact Core Bra

These coordinating styles are made from a high-stretch, heavyweight interlock fabric. Available in sizes 2XS/XS-2XL/3XL, the leggings come with a deep, high-waisted waistband and pocket in the side seam, while the bra features inner cups and comes in sizes 2XS-2XL

Just Cool by AWDis’s Cool Contrast Windshield Jacket

Lightweight, windproof and shower-resistant, this jacket is made using the brand’s CoolShield fabric. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL in two contrast colourways: electric yellow/jet black and fire red/jet black

Kustom Kit’s Gamegear Cooltex Contrast Tee

Available in 12 colours, this sporty T-shirt features sleek contrast shoulder and side detailing. It’s made from a 140gsm, 100% polyester mesh fabric which is moisture-wicking, and can be decorated with embroidery, as well as heat transfer and sublimation print

Spiro Activewear’s Performance Aircool Tee

This breathable T-shirt promises superior drape and shape retention properties due to its high-tec stretch. Washable to 60°C, it’s made from a 135gsm, 100% polyester fabric with raglan sleeve detail, and is available from age 3 years up to adult size XL

Ralawise: TriDri Women’s Seamless 3D Fit Multi-Sport Sculpt Leggings

Stretchy, moisture-wicking and smooth, these squat-proof leggings are made from nylon/polyester/elastane fabric and have a seamless design, as well as a high-rise, grown-on contrast waistband. The coordinating Seamless 3D Fit Multi-Sport Sculpt Bra is also available; both styles come in six colours

Fruit of the Loom’s Lightweight Hooded Sweat

This unisex sweatshirt is made from a 240gsm, French terry fabric with unbrushed fleece. It comes in 12 colours and has self-coloured flat drawcords and raglan sleeves. A women’s companion style is available, along with other options from Fruit’s Lightweight Sweats collection

Regatta Professional’s Men’s Core Stretch Half-Zip Midlayer

Featuring a half-zip design to allow for air flow, this men’s top is made from a polyester fabric with added stretch to help keep wearers agile, while promising long-lasting wear

Tee Jays’ Long Sleeve CoolDry Tee

Made from the brand’s moisture-wicking and quick-drying CoolDry fabric, this performance top comes in a tailored fit with added stretch and flatlock seams, and is available in four on-trend colours, including mélange shades

