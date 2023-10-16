This vibrant logo was embroidered onto a denim jacket by Last Chance Larry in Milton Keynes for Evie Alice Designs
The jacket was a commission from small business owner Evie of Evie Alice Designs, who was looking for a standout garment to wear to a host of different Christmas markets, explains Jess Bosten, owner of Last Chance Larry.
“Evie provided the company logo, which had been hand-drawn — in total, the run was 22,866 stitches with six colour changes!”
To decorate the denim jacket, which was sourced from Vinted, Jess used Wilcom digitising software, plus a Happy 12-needle embroidery machine and embroidery threads from Madeira UK.
Jess adds: “I made sure we didn’t lose any of those intricate details, as you can see with the little white dots around the edge, which I think just adds that little bit of extra sparkle!”