“Evie provided the company logo, which had been hand-drawn — in total, the run was 22,866 stitches with six colour changes!”

To decorate the denim jacket, which was sourced from Vinted, Jess used Wilcom digitising software, plus a Happy 12-needle embroidery machine and embroidery threads from Madeira UK.

Jess adds: “I made sure we didn’t lose any of those intricate details, as you can see with the little white dots around the edge, which I think just adds that little bit of extra sparkle!”

www.instagram.com/lastchancelarryemb