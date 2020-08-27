Leicester-based B2B printing business, EverythingBranded, has announced the launch of its sister company EverythingPrinted.

The new digital printing company will cater to the B2C market, offering customers the option to order products printed with a personalised design in quantities starting from just one unit, with same day dispatch available on many items in the range.

Owner and founder, Paul Rowlett, commented: “Our aim is to offer a wide breadth of products to cater for all our customers’ needs, whether it’s a customer who wants to buy a single printed mug for Father’s Day or someone who needs to order some unique party supplies for a special occasion.

“I intend for this new addition to the Everything brand to benefit from the same ethos as my other companies, where we work as one and share family values despite being a global business.

“My goal was always to move into the B2C market, as it’s a natural progression for the Everything brand, however, due to Covid-19 affecting EverythingBranded so heavily, I made the decision to accelerate the launch of this aligned brand.

“Covid-19 has been horrendous for our UK B2B trade, as the event, trade show, and hospitality sectors were shut down, which make up over 50% of our business. At first, we had to make adjustments to suit demand, however, we got settled and started to see green shoots.

“Sadly, we then saw a second lockdown in Leicester, which was a major blow to our progress. The launch of the new business has been tough, but the new status quo only reinforced my decision to accelerate into the B2C market.”

Despite the difficult market conditions, Paul added that he is positive about his plans for EverythingPrinted: “I’m really excited by the potential of this new brand and our entry into a new market.

“We’re launching with a number of suppliers already, so we’ll be able to operate for the festive market later in the year. Our plan is to open in the USA in Q2 2021 using our existing network and team based in our Las Vegas office, though this may be impacted by travel restrictions to the US.”

www.everythingbranded.co.uk

www.everythingprinted.com