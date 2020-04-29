Paul Rowlett, CEO of EverythingBranded, said: “We have donated head thermometers in an effort to help people with self-diagnosis, especially in settings where social distancing is more difficult.

“The hope is that it puts minds at rest and reduces strain on our pressurised health service, as well as encouraging anyone with a diagnosable fever to distance properly and get the help they need.”

The company is also issuing free care kits, including thermometers and small hand sanitisers, to select clients, and putting together goodie bags for children.

“Now is a very difficult time for children in particular, and there are concerns about the effect this could have on mental health,” added Paul.

“So, our next goal is to donate 500 goodie bags containing items like colouring books and crayons, the hope being that they help to put smiles on children’s faces and alleviate boredom.

“EverythingBranded hasn’t been immune to the negative effects of the pandemic, but we’re doing everything we can to protect staff, customers and the wider community.

“More than ever, we need to work together. I hope our efforts have a positive impact and inspire others do what they can to help.”

