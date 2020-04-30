Lucy designed the fundraising T-shirt for Women’s Aid’s Silent Solution campaign, which offers support to domestic abuse victims, and is donating all profits to the charity.

Everpress, which enables designers to upload their apparel designs to be sold, manufactured and distributed through its online platform, printed the design on the Continental Clothing Unisex Premium T-shirt (N03).

Lucy said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped me to raise money for Women’s Aid so far.

“I am so happy I will be able to give a substantial amount to Women’s Aid, and have the Silent Solution information out there in public at the same time.”

www.everpress.com/silent-solution-womens-aid

www.instagram.com/lucyharmonygrimes