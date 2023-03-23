This year marks a decade since the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory in Bangladesh where 1,134 garment workers died.

On 24 April, the anniversary of the disaster, there will be a memorial in east London (location will be confirmed nearer the time) followed by an evening of film and discussion at Toynbee Hall, London between 6pm and 8pm.

The Rainbow Collective will be screening an update to their 2014 film Tears in the Fabric, which follows the lives of the families affected by the disaster; and campaign group No Sweat, which sources T-shirts from unionised factories,will host a panel discussion on workers’ struggles in Bangladesh over the past ten years and the link to struggles in the UK today.

Then, from 24-30 April, Toynbee Hall will host a photo exhibition by the Bangladeshi photographer and activist, Taslima Akhter, who was on the ground hours after the building collapsed. The photos highlight not only the devastation of the collapse, but ten years of resistance and struggle for justice by family members and garment workers involved in the Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity organisation.

For more information, go to www.ranaplaza-solidarity.org.