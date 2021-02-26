According to data from ticketing and events platform Eventbrite, brands and marketers are increasingly booking professional training sessions to help them connect with new audiences via the short video-based social media platform TikTok.

In 2020, Eventbrite said its TikTok-related seminars, training and workshop events in the UK attracted six times as many attendees as in 2019.

“In the social media universe, TikTok is now firmly established alongside the big players like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter,” commented Sabeha Mohamed from Eventbrite.

“Judging by the growing number of marketers booking courses on Eventbrite to learn more about the platform, we can expect more brands to insert themselves alongside sea shanties and trending dances.”

Eventbrite reported that the percentage of TikTokers sharing brand/product recommendations is higher (21%) than for users of both Instagram (15%) and Facebook (12%). The company adds that there are currently 17 million monthly TikTok users in the UK across all age groups, as well as 100m monthly users in Europe and 689m users internationally.

Find out how Squeegee & Ink has used TikTok to market its garment decoration business with “phenomenal results”, as studio manager Chessie Rosier-Parker talks to Images about engagement, reach and the power of the masses in our September 2020 issue at imagesmag.uk/Squeegee-Ink-TikTok.

www.eventbrite.co.uk