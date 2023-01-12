TecStyle Visions, the European trade show for textile printing and embroidery technology, is returning in 2023 for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking place in Stuttgart in Germany from 30 March to 1 April 2023, it features machinery and accessories for all kinds of textile decoration processes from embroidery to laser engraving,

It also sees well-known textile companies come together under one roof to present their latest collections for corporate clothing as well as promotional garments and workwear.

Exhibitors already lined up include direct-to-garment (DTG) machine manufacturer Aeoon, garment decorator Lynka, embroidery machine maker Melco, screen-print machine manufacturer MHM, heat press supplier Stahls’, digital technology specialist Ricoh Europe, Trotec Laser, and Pigment.Inc with its DTG and hybrid DTG/direct-to-film (DTF) machines.

Kornit Digital will showcase its digital Max textile and garment print machines and present for the first time its new energy-on-demand smart-curing system for durable and high-value textiles.

Garment suppliers will also be exhibiting such as AWDis Brands, Beechfield Brands, Gustav Daiber, Henbury Brands, Kustom Kit, Mantis World, Neutral, Regatta Professional, Result Clothing, Stanley/Stella, Stedman, Stormtech and Tee Jays.

Sara Sanders-Smith, director of Result Clothing, said: “Besides new products, at TecStyle Visions 2023 we are also focusing on products from our Recycled collection. We look forward to a busy show with a focus on sustainability and quality business leads from all over Europe.”

Areas of the show will include Fair.Eco.Bio where visitors can find out about ethical and sustainable products and ecological manufacturing processes in the textile finishing industry.

There will also be a specialist forum where panel discussions and talks will provide know-how and suggestions on textile finishing.

TecStyle Visions, which was last held at the end of January in 2020, will be at Messe Stuttgart as part of Expo 4.0, which covers visual communication and haptic advertising and also comprises two other trade shows, wetec and GiveADays.

www.tecstyle-visions.com