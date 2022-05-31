Ethically made in Morocco:
The Ringspun T range by Fruit of the Loom

Child and The Fruit W image for Fruit of the Loom sustainability campaign

Fruit of the Loom manufactures over 90% of all its clothing itself. Among the millions of individual garments it makes every week for its European customers, the outstanding Ringspun T-shirt range is entirely ethically made at its own state-of-the-art production facility in Morocco. 

Having complete control over how its products are made ensures the quality, colour, and consistency of its T-shirts, sweats, and polos. More importantly, it ensures that the garments are made with fairness and respect for the people they work with, as well as having a more positive effect on the environment. 

The Ringspun Premium T

For great-value premium T-shirts made the right way, discover the Ringspun T range by Fruit of the Loom. The Ringspun Premium T is made from 195 gsm combed cotton fabric and comes in a classic fit. The styles for Men and Ladies come in 15 brilliant colours, designed to perform at 60°C. 

The Iconic 150 T

If you’re looking for premium soft styles made for the whole family, the Iconic 150 T is made of 100% ringspun cotton and comes in modern-fit styles for men, ladies, girls, and kids. With a great range of colours, it’s perfect for all kinds of decoration and applications, including retail. 

New Athletic Heather colourway from Fruit of the Loom
