Fruit of the Loom manufactures over 90% of all its clothing itself. Among the millions of individual garments it makes every week for its European customers, the outstanding Ringspun T-shirt range is entirely ethically made at its own state-of-the-art production facility in Morocco.

Having complete control over how its products are made ensures the quality, colour, and consistency of its T-shirts, sweats, and polos. More importantly, it ensures that the garments are made with fairness and respect for the people they work with, as well as having a more positive effect on the environment.