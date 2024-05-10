ETC Supplies, a specialist in embroidery threads, backings and frames, has relocated from Glasgow after 30 years to premises in Hereford.

It has moved to Rotherwas Industrial Estate in Hereford to be based alongside the UK team of Halco Europe, a manufacturer and supplier of hook and loop, machinery and workroom accessories to the textile manufacturing industries.

The relocation from Bridgeton in east Glasgow, which was completed this week, followed ETC Supplies’ acquisition by Halco last year. ETC Supplies became an autonomous division of Halco, supporting its growth plans in the UK and expansion into Europe.

In a statement, the company said: “As part of ETC Supplies’ mission to grow and expand, we have moved our premises from Glasgow, our home for 30 years, to Hereford.

“The move is in line with the strategy of pushing the company forward, with a larger warehouse space to house much more stock, as well as larger office space, so we can continue to grow our team too.

“With this move, ETC has access to a much larger team of people too, as they join offices with Halco and their world-class customer service team.”

etcsupplies.com