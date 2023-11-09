Halco Europe has bought embroidery consumables supplier ETC Supplies.

The European manufacturer and supplier of hook and loop, machinery, and workroom accessories said in a press release: “The acquisition will lead to rapid growth of ETC Supplies in the UK and expansion into Europe.”

The managing director of ETC Supplies, Jas Purba, who set up the company with his wife and financial director Tripta more than 30 years ago, will take on the role of business development manager at Halco.

“ETC Supplies has been trading for 33 years,” said Jas. “We have always looked after our customers to provide them with the latest products and achieve streamlined production. We had a vision to take the business to the next level and so we decided to find a company that shares the same values as us and had the infrastructure to grow the business. Halco was a perfect fit for us, and all our dealings have been conducted on mutual trust for each other. We are 100% certain that our customers will continue to receive the same dedication and excellent customer service from the enlarged business team.”

“Jas will remain with Halco to grow the ETC Supplies business as he has expert knowledge in the supply of embroidery consumables,” the company confirmed. “ETC Supplies customers will enjoy improved customer service levels with a large team at Halco to support them.”

This purchase follows a number of other acquisitions by Halco over the past few years in order to expand its product range and customer base.

