Essential Workwear is continuing to support good causes in its local area by helping to raise money for the Home-Start volunteer network.

Based in Dunstable, the company supported a charity golf day at Dunstable Downs Golf Club this month which raised £350 for Home-Start Central Bedfordshire. The event was attended by Dunstable town mayor Gloria Martin.

Home-Start supports families who have at least one child under the age of five and are struggling for reasons including disability, poverty, mental illness and multiple births.

Essential Workwear’s staff took part in the golf tournament, with its sales and marketing director, Dorian Tranter, winning third place.

Dorian said: “When we first heard about the golf day and the amazing charity it was supporting, we jumped at the chance to get involved. As a family-run business, we are keen to be at the heart of our community, making a positive difference wherever possible.

“It’s a great way to get involved in your community and support a good cause as well as being a great team-building exercise for colleagues.”

Essential Workwear offers high-quality custom-printed and embroidered logo workwear, working on nearly 11,000 pieces of work and safety wear every day.

essentialworkwear.com