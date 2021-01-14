Essential became only the sixth company in the world, and the first in Europe, to take delivery of the original Kornit 930. However, things didn’t pan out as expected. “The technology wasn’t ready at that time,” George explains. “But on the plus side, as soon as our customers learned that we were printing, albeit digitally, they started asking us to handle their print work. That’s when it became very apparent that it was screen print we needed to bring into the mix.”

Having introduced screen printing alongside its embroidery operation 13 years ago, Essential is now established as a major player within the UK garment printing industry and is equipped to handle even the largest print orders. George and Nicki’s son, Louis, heads up the print operations after joining the company two years ago – originally, to look after marketing. Over the past year, he has recruited his own print team while also looking at ways to further automate production processes.

“It’s a younger set of people who are really engaging with moving and growing together,” George explains. “They have very much the same ethos as us as a company: pushing the boundaries, doing things that other people are not prepared to do, just finding the right ways to make them work and do it efficiently.”

Part of that ‘right way’ is to adopt a more sustainable approach to textile printing by putting a heavy focus on water-based inks, and setting the target of becoming a 100% water-based print shop within two years. “Water-based inks are much more environmentally friendly being PVC-free and needing no solvents during their clean-up,” Louis explains.

“The final print is a lot nicer, being much softer to the touch, giving a real retail-quality finish. However, water-based inks are much harder to work with, having a much smaller margin of error. Despite this, we don’t shy away [from using them] just because it is harder.”