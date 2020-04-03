Essential Embroidery Designs has printed 2,000 T-shirts for the new NHS Nightingale Hospital that was rapidly built at the Excel centre in London to care for Covid-19 sufferers and which was officially opened by Prince Charles on Friday 3 April 2020.

Although the company, which is run by the Georgiou family, closed production down on 27 March to allow its staff to stay home and isolate, print manager Louis Georgiou explained his family is able to service urgent orders when they come in.

Louis was the printer for this job; managing director George took turns off-loading the T-shirts with his daughter Elizabeth while his wife and HR director Nicki quality checked the tees at the end of the dryer. The order, which was carried out by Essential on behalf of its client Fluid Branding, was a one-colour white print, printed with an MHM S-Type Xtreme on a Gildan Softstyle (64000) T-shirt.

The company has also just supplied 5,000 disposable protection suits and 5,000 eye-protection goggles to the NHS, reported Louis.

He commented: “Firstly, from myself and everyone at Essential, we would like to wish everyone well during these uncertain times. As a business, we have taken all necessary steps to protect our staff and have temporarily shut down our production facility, with our sales and customer service departments being manned remotely. However, being a family business, we as a family we are on hand to come in and service any urgent orders ourselves without having to put any of our staff at risk. This order for the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London is exactly that and we are very proud to have been able to do something to support the NHS at this very critical time.”

