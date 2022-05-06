Essential, the UK-based specialist in workwear and promotional clothing, has launched a new division in mainland Europe to offer seamless distribution after Brexit.

It has set up Essential Branding Europe (EBE) in Romania so that the group can now offer a fully branded merchandise solution across the UK and the rest of Europe.

The first order to be overseen by the new European division was providing printed promotional garments for motorsport lifestyle brand agency DR1VA for the World Rally Championship rally in Croatia in April. DR1VA has been working with Essential over for over 10 years.

Louis Georgiou, Essential’s operations director, said: “Whilst many businesses are still trying to navigate the complex EU-UK trade rules, Essential Branding Europe was set up as a solution for clients requiring ongoing seamless trade in Europe.

“In creating a European hub, Essential can offer frictionless, tariff-free trade between EU countries, faster delivery, enhanced knowledge of local markets and trading requirements, more competitive prices by reducing the cost and environmental impact of transport plus a far greater opportunity for expansion into new markets.”

Essential, based in Dunstable in Bedfordshire, has been supplying high-quality corporate branded merchandise to some of the world’s most prestigious brands for over 24 years.

Louis visits the team at the new division in Romania regularly to oversee production. He said: “It is vitally important that the Essential brand and reputation for offering the highest-quality garments and first-class service is upheld on every single order, so I was absolutely delighted to visit our Romanian facility to oversee the first order for the World Rally Championship’s (WRC) garments being printed and distributed for our client DR1VA who specialise in supporting global brands with imaginative products and services.

“The highest standards of quality control mastered from over 24 years’ experience, ensure that all orders manufactured at Essential Branding Europe meet the exacting Essential standards and seamless service that our clients rely on us for. We are recognised as leaders in our field and very pleased to offer this new service in 2022.”

Paweł Łuczak, operations director for DR1VA, added: “The quality of service and merchandise that we experience from working with the team at Essential is second to none.

“Our first order manufactured at the new Essential European division has been delivered with the same care and attention as every other order historically manufactured in the UK.

“Thank you to Louis, George and their expert team in Europe as the garments were a great success at the WRC held in Croatia last month. We congratulate Essential on launching the new division and thank you for the excellent top-quality order, executed and delivered on time as always. The Rally fans loved the garments.”

Founded by Louis’s parents, George and Nicki Georgiou, the family-run Essential company supplies nearly 11,000 pieces of branded merchandise from its factory in Dunstable.

As well as EBE, the family-run Essential Group of companies comprises corporate promotional merchandise supplier Essential Embroidery Design and Essential Workwear, which specialises in branded workwear and uniforms for small and medium enterprises as well as large corporates.

