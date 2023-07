The ESMA Academy is running a new online training course on chemical regulations in the specialist printing industry.

Taking place on 12 October 2023, it will include information on chemical regulations including Reach processes, why chemicals are regulated, occupational health, environmental protection legislation, sustainability and waste.

Readers can register here: www.esma.com/academy-hsep/. The course has an ‘early bird’ cost of €295 for non-members.

