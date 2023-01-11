Epson UK has created a new direct sales channel with a team working directly with print companies to help them to expand their services through investing in the latest technology.

To lead the new approach to selling direct to customers, it has appointed Russell Lambert and Chris Smith as account managers for commercial and industrial print.

Together, they will be the key contacts for Epson’s industrial label and textile systems: the Epson SC-F10000H dye-sublimation printer, the Monna Lisa direct-to-fabric printer and the Epson Surepress digital label press.

Russell looks after southern England and south Wales while Chris looks after northern England but not Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland or Ireland.

Russell has joined Epson UK from print technology group Konica Minolta where he was commercial print account manager. He has also worked for Canon, Xerox, HP, Kodak and PrintSpeak.

He said: “As part of this unique approach to sales by Epson we will be working directly with customers to enable them to grow their portfolio of services with investment in the latest technology in industrial label and packaging, direct-to-textile printing and dye sublimation.

“We will take a 360-degree overview of their operation to ensure their investment allows them to create strong returns from day one. We will also support them as they build on existing capabilities and production processes to grow their businesses in different directions.”

Chris joined from letterpress and flexo plates distributor Dantex where he was most recently UK and Ireland sales manager for flexo/digital inkjet solutions. Before that, he held roles at Eastman Kodak and a number of printing companies including St Ives.

He said: “There are a number of market considerations shaping opportunities for print service providers. They include reshoring to enable faster, more responsive local production and increased sustainable practices that reduce raw material use, cut carbon footprints, eliminate unnecessary waste.

“These solutions help businesses differentiate their offering while also responding to these challenges. They provide companies that are looking to invest in digital, or who have already invested in digital, unrivalled technology manufactured completely by Epson including printheads, ink, firmware and software.”

www.epson.co.uk