“The significant upgrade from the SureColor F2100 DTG printer delivers a productivity increase of up to 25% via Epson’s advanced PrecisionCore MicroTFP print head technology, which ensures faster printing and data processing speeds, while maintaining extremely high print quality.

“With a highly compact, flat top design that allows easy installation into smaller spaces, flexibility is further enhanced through Epson’s bundled GarmentCreator2 software, which not only enables the printing of both DTG and DTF [direct-to-film], but improves the quality of fine lines and small text,” commented the manufacturer.

Using new UltraChrome DG2 ink pouches, the SC-F2200 also includes enhanced features designed with ease of use in mind, such as a transparent lid and internal light to enable easy print-status checking. It also features an intuitive 4.3” touchscreen for fast and simple operation, and an easily removable platen for straightforward adjustments, adds Epson.

“In addition, it’s supplied as a complete package, including consumables, warranty, servicing, and support for fast set up and operation.”

www.epson.co.uk