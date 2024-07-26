The new SureColor SC-F11000 and SC-F11000H dye sublimation printers are perfectly tailored to applications in fashion, sportswear, home furnishings and soft signage, explains Epson
“The 76” textile printer duo has been developed for textile production where high productivity, speed, colour-rich imagery, and consistency are central to the success of the business.
“Building on the 76-inch SureColor F10000 and F10000H, these new additions enable maximum up-time, continuous production, and reduced downtime with a new optional Jumbo Roll, which eliminates frequent media changes,” explains the printer manufacturer.
Both printers come equipped with four PrecisionCore Micro TFP print heads, and a ‘hot swap’ bulk ink solution. They also feature CMYK ink configuration, and include the addition of one of three ink sets: orange and violet; fluorescent yellow and fluorescent pink; and light cyan and light magenta.