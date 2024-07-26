“The 76” textile printer duo has been developed for textile production where high productivity, speed, colour-rich imagery, and consistency are central to the success of the business.

“Building on the 76-inch SureColor F10000 and F10000H, these new additions enable maximum up-time, continuous production, and reduced downtime with a new optional Jumbo Roll, which eliminates frequent media changes,” explains the printer manufacturer.

Both printers come equipped with four PrecisionCore Micro TFP print heads, and a ‘hot swap’ bulk ink solution. They also feature CMYK ink configuration, and include the addition of one of three ink sets: orange and violet; fluorescent yellow and fluorescent pink; and light cyan and light magenta.

