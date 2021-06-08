Leading printer manufacturer Epson has committed to new objectives over sustainability including becoming carbon negative by 2050.

Its new “sustainability-focused vision for the future” features a commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030 in line with a scenario that keeps the global temperature rise to less than 1.5C.

Espon is also joining the RE100, a global collective of businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity – a milestone it aims to achieve by 2023.

Epson has also committed to become carbon negative, meaning its carbon footprint is less than neutral with the net effect of removing carbon, and free of using underground resources by 2050.

It aims to achieve these goals through a programme of decarbonisation, closing resource loops, customer environmental impact mitigation and the development of innovative environmental technologies.

The new commitments were welcomed by Yoshiro Nagafusa who was appointed president of Epson Europe on 1 April. “At Epson, we aspire to operate and develop technologies in ways that can help to support society with the evolving issues it faces, and there are few more important matters than climate change.

“I am particularly proud to take on this leadership role for Epson Europe as we enter a new phase for the company. I look forward to leading our European operations as we work to reduce the impact Epson products and services and supply chains have on the environment.”

He was previously senior vice president for Epson Europe with responsibility for optimising infrastructure and sales operations in the organisation’s CISMEA region. He has held a number of senior positions at Epson both in Europe and globally in more than 30 years with the company.

Epson’s revised Environmental Vision 2050 reinforces the goals set out in Epson 25 Renewed, a corporate vision to drive the company towards its goals of “achieving sustainability and enriching communities”.

Daniel Quelch, sustainability manager at Epson UK, added: “The new Environmental Vision 2050 and our new membership of the RE100 are landmark moments for our company. This renewed vision is a testament to where we as a company have come so far, and where we still want to go by establishing ambitious and measurable goals.

“I am inspired by the commitment of Epson employees across Europe to delivering on this vision, and I have absolute confidence in our ability to achieve it together.”

