Epson has announced the publication of its 2019/2020 European Sustainability Report.

The 48-page, ‘Green Choice’ report provides details of the sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) measures actioned by Epson across its entire EMEA operations.

The company recently achieved an EcoVadis Platinum rating for sustainability, which means it “meets the highest standards for human rights, labour conditions, environment, ethics and sustainable procurement”.

The Green Choice report details how Epson has reduced its green house gas emissions per employee by 8.56%, with scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by 18%. The company said it is also now using 100% renewable energy in all its owned buildings, and recycled 23,700 tonnes of material in 2019, including batteries, paper, wood, plastic and waste electrical equipment.

Epson also explains how, as a technology partner to the United Nation’s Smart Sustainable Cities implementation programme, it has made significant progress in 2020 in aligning its business activities to the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Kazuyoshi Yamamoto, president of Epson Europe, commented: “Epson’s Green Choice report provides our customers with the assurance that we are taking all available measures to achieve sustainability across our entire European operations.

“Sustainability is in our DNA; it runs through everything we do. It is about constantly addressing and improving every aspect of our global footprint, from our manufacturing and distribution to use of resources and behaviours of our people.

“Working with our customers is my passion, understanding their needs and listening to what they say is essential as we continually work to improve what we offer. The Green Choice report is about providing our customers with the guarantee that Epson is completely serious about sustainability and the future of our planet.

“Each and every one of us can make a green choice. Together, as we face the challenges in this ‘new normal’, we must all work even harder to make the right choices and create a more sustainable future for our people and planet.”

Henning Ohlsson, CSR and sustainability director at Epson Europe, added: “Our Green Choice report is about making the right choice for our future. The demand for greener products and services has never been stronger, and this is especially true of the younger generations that are looking ahead with genuine concern and alarm. Their passion for sustainability is forcing companies to make changes and this is a good thing. Brands that don’t share their values or fail to demonstrate their same sense of urgency have no long-term future.

“Epson is fully committed to the SDGs. They are integrated into our mid and long-term plans; they are guiding us as a compass for our business and are setting the direction for all our sustainability actions. Our Green Choice report shows precisely and transparently how we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to a sustainable long-term future.

“We still have much more to do. Both as a business and as individuals, we need to show that we are committed, accountable and transparent. At Epson, we are dedicated to ethical leadership and good governance through value-based strategies and positive actions for a sustainable business in a better world.”

Download Epson’s Green Choice report at imagesmag.uk/Epson-Green-Report

www.epson.co.uk