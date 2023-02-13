Epson has announced the expansion of the Epson Print Academy YouTube channel to include content for garment printing for the first time.

Originally created for professional photographers, it now features step-by-step tutorials, overviews and interviews on topics such as direct-to-film (DTF) and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

The YouTube channel, accessible via epson.com/EpsonPrintAcademy, has also added video content relating to promotional products, signage and point of purchase, print production and commercial labs, and CAD and technical.

It features Epson garment-printing machines such as the Epson SureColor F2000, SureColor F2100 and industrial high-speed SureColor F3070.

Dano Steinhardt, marketing manager at Epson America Inc, said: “The Epson Print Academy YouTube Channel is designed to serve as a resource across the printing ecosystem, including our channel partners and customers.

“The content is intended to assist and provide inspiration to our customers and channel partners showcasing a variety of applications overviews, step-by-step tutorials and success stories with Epson Professional Imaging solutions.”

The Epson Print Academy YouTube channel will also feature video content for SureColor product lines and accessories including the D-Series, the P-Series, the R-Series, theS-Series, the T-Series, and the V-Series along with relevant printing techniques and events.

www.epson.co.uk