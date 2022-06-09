Epson Europe is to introduce a new portable, more affordable device for the garment and textile sector that allows for instant identification of colours.

The SD-10 spectrophotometer uses a large-aperture lens with a wide spectral range to take spot readings and match colours to a pre-set library, including any Pantone colours.

It is battery-powered and very simple to operate, measuring 35mm wide by 80mm deep by 80mm high. It can link to an app on an iOS or Android device.

The full SD-10 package, including a portable stand, is still in development but the spectrophotometer itself is already available in the UK.

It provides a more affordable and portable alternative to larger spectrophotometers for the print industry from companies such as Barbieri.

The spectrophotometer was among the latest direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) technology for the textile print industry demonstrated by Epson Europe at Fespa Global Print Expo 2022 in Berlin last week.

Epson also presented two desktop dye sublimation printers, the SureColor SC-F100 and SureColor SC-F500, and its latest DTG printer, the SureColor SC-F3000.

Its SureColor SC-F9400H and SC-F10000H ran on fluorescent inks at the show to highlight applications including clothing and home textiles. Epson also demonstrated its direct-to-fabric digital textile printer, the Mona Lisa ML-8000.

Using the SureColor SC-F2100 DTG printer, Epson’s team showed how, with just an adjustment to software to allow for reversal of an image, the same equipment could be used for DTF printing to print graphics onto film for heat transfer application.

Grant Cooke, Epson Europe’s textile product manager, said: “It provides our customers with an add-on that will save them time and cost.”

www.epson.co.uk