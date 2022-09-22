Epson has launched two new SureColor dye sublimation machines designed for low- to medium-volume printing on textiles and other surfaces.

The SureColor SC-F6400 four-colour and SureColor SC-F6400H six-colour, printing on up to 1118mm (44 inches), are said to offer “a range of significant improvements” on other models, including increased productivity and reduced wastage.

The SC-F6400 increases productivity by 20% compared to its predecessor, the SC-F6300. It provides an extended colour gamut by offering the use of CMYK, plus a choice of either fluorescent pink and fluorescent yellow, light cyan and light magenta or orange and violet.

This means that, as Epson’s first six-colour 1118mm (44 inch) dye sublimation printer, the SC-F6400H opens the door to an expanded range of potential applications for both textile and rigid substrates.

Epson said it expected that users in the production of clothing, homewear, sportswear, soft signage and promotional items will be interested in the enhanced SureColor dye sub machines.

The two new machines are based on Epson’s Micro TFP PrecisionCore technology, which is designed to deliver high-quality images.

Epson added that the SC-F6400 and SC-F6400H offered several other advantages including new, higher-capacity ink packs that contain 45% more ink at 1.6 litres, which can reduce replacement frequency and waste.

The ink packs need only to be shaken and inserted which means no more messy pouring and stirring.

The printers also feature a new 109mm (4.3-inch) touch screen which is 30% larger than the previous model.

Simplified maintenance routines lessen downtime, and software bundles are included to help businesses run more efficiently and better analyse costing and profitability.

Both products come as a complete solution including hardware, software, printhead, ink, sublimation papers and warranty. The SC-F6400H also includes a bundled take-up reel.

Tom Owers, product manager at Epson UK, said: “With a high market share, Epson has built a strong reputation for supporting business with true end-to-end printing solutions that offer the highest levels of quality, flexibility and cost-efficiency.

“These new printers are perfect examples of our commitment to listening to market needs and delivering timely and effective solutions.”

www.epson.co.uk