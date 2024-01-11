Epson has unveiled what it says is “the market’s first entry-level DTG (direct-to-garment) printer that can print directly onto dark, as well as light, fabrics” thanks to the inclusion of white ink.

The SC-F1000 DTG printer promises to be of interest to those smaller businesses and retailers that require a “cost-effective solution with the flexibility to print on a wide range of fabric types”, the manufacturer said.

By offering white ink, the SC-F1000 allows users to DTG print onto dark and light fabrics, as well as direct-to-film (DTF). It combines Epson’s PrecisionCore Micro TFP print head technology with NVT (nozzle verification technology), and uses Epson’s UltraChrome DG2 inks, which the company says reduce bleed from yellow and black while offering a vivid colour profile that “emphasises richness”.

“With both DTG and DTFilm capacity, the SC-F1000 has the flexibility to print on a wide range of fabric types enabling customers to print on products including T-shirts, hoodies, bags, sweatshirts, and cushions, making the printer ideal for providing in-store printing in real-time.”

The compact design makes it ideal for retail spaces as well as smaller workshops and, because there is no fan, it can be placed against a wall. It has a large lid to help simplify the setting of garments and films onto the platen, while platen sensors detect uneven settings to avoid printing errors.

Other features include a “simple and intuitive” touchscreen, auto-cleaning, USB and wifi connectivity options, and the use of UltraChrome DG2 ink pouches. It also has auto gap adjustment, which sets the platen to the optimum height for printing without manual intervention, and it comes with GarmentCreator2 software as part of the package.

“Demand for the entry level DTFilm has grown significantly in the last three years,” said Tom Owers, business manager for commercial and industrial at Epson UK.

“This exciting development from Epson offers hobbyists and small businesses an extremely affordable option that delivers outstanding quality, and a range of advanced productivity-boosting features.

“We look forward to showcasing the SC-F1000 at Printwear & Promotion Live! together with our partner Xpres at their stand.”

www.epson.co.uk

www.xpres.co.uk