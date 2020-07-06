Epson has announced its first-ever 76-inch large-format dye sublimation printer, developed for the textile market.

The SureColor SC-F10000 is equipped with four new PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads and a “hot-swap” bulk ink solution, achieving speeds of up to 255 square metres per hour.

It features Epson Precision Dot Technology, blending three dedicated technologies for dye sub: new Halftone, LUT and Micro Weave. A new dryer promises less ink transfer to media reverse and wrinkle elimination.

It also offers easy media setting, with a media-loading lever front and back, auto-adjustment technology including an integrated RGB camera, and Advanced Auto Tension Control (Ad-ATC) for accurate and stable media feeding.

Other benefits include an accurate paper-feeding system, shorter pressurised cleaning time and a nine-inch LCD highly intuitive touch panel.

The bulk ink solution comprises 10-litre or 3-litre ink boxes supported by a “hot-swap” function, with operator-replaceable parts and ink system usability through an easy-mount, ground-based, waste bottle sensor.

Tom Owers, pro graphics product manager at Epson UK, said: “In the dye sublimation sector, customers demand fast turnaround times, consistent performance, high-quality output and reliability. With these requirements in mind, we’ve developed an industrial-level dye sublimation printer that, we believe, sets new standards.

“Our heritage is built on innovation and this is one of those moments in which we’re raising the benchmark for productivity in dye sublimation.”

Epson manufactures all the components for the SC-F10000, including printheads, ink, firmware and software. It will be available from September 2020.

