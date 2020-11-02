Epson has announced the launch of its SureColor SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M 3-in-1 printers.

The 24-inch SC-T3100M and 36-inch SC-T5100M plotters are ideal for technical drawing, plotting CAD, GIS maps, and printing a range of assets for the retail and hospitality sectors, explained Epson.

“The printer series features a simple top loading scanning workflow with a 600dpi scanner that accurately replicates documents (up to 2.72m) into multiple formats and sends them securely to various destinations, as well as scaling original copies.

“A tray supports scanned documents to avoid any valuable originals being damaged on the floor.

“The range has been designed to be dust-free as standard – print quality and internal components are protected, which makes it the ideal solution for environments such as construction site offices and high footfall areas.

“The compact design of the SC-T3100M means it can also fit into the smallest of spaces and enables it to be transported from one location to another with ease.”

Epson offers two sizes of ink cartridge for the SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M, which both feature Epson Precision Core Micro TFP permanent printheads, and provide a roll capacity up to 100m and cut sheet up to A1.

Both the SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M are supported by the free Epson Cloud Solution PORT platform, which enables users to update and monitor equipment across several sites, from the production floor to remote locations.

The new printers enable print and scan direct to and from USB Scan to encrypted PDF, PDF, JPEG and TIFF files, which can be scanned and shared to USB, network folders, and secure mail and FTP servers. The printers also offer built-in Wi-Fi, AirPrint and USB/LAN.

Tom Owers, Pro Graphics product manager at Epson UK, commented: “The impressive price point combined with a compact design and high specification features makes the SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M a great choice for businesses who need a reliable multi-function printer from a trusted brand.”

The SureColor SC-T3100M will be available from December 2020, and the SureColor SC-T5100M will be available from spring 2021.

www.epson.co.uk