Following the launch of its first 76-inch industrial grade dye sublimation textile printer, Epson has announced an expansion of the range with the new SureColor SC-F10000H.

Available from July 2021, the SC-F10000H “raises productivity standards with the option of two different ink sets that enable the highest quality output for a diverse range of applications from clothing to home furnishings, promotional goods and soft signage,” explained Epson.

The first ink set configuration is CMYK with genuine fluorescent pink and fluorescent yellow ink, which is designed for high fashion sportswear and apparel that demands vivid colour reproduction, while the second configuration option is CMYK with light cyan and light magenta inks, designed to reduce graininess and harsh halftone [ink sets are not interchangeable].

Offering high-speed printing of up to 245m2 per hour, the new SC-F10000H has PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads with Epson Precision Dot Technology, blending three dedicated technologies: Halftone, LUT and Micro Weave, plus a bulk ink solution with three-litre or 10-litre ink boxes supported by a ‘hot-swap’ function designed to keep the printer running without interruption.

It also features auto-adjustment technology, including an integrated RGB camera dryer for “less ink transfer to media reverse and wrinkle elimination”, as well as Advanced Auto Tension Control (Ad-ATC) for accurate and stable media feeding.

Other features include: a nine-inch LCD intuitive touch panel; an accurate paper-feeding system; easy media setting with a media loading lever front and back; and EMX profile support to ensure accurate and consistent output.

“With the introduction of the SC-F10000 last year, we set new standards for the dye-sublimation sector,” commented Neil Greenhalgh, product manager at Epson Europe.

“Our customers demand fast turnaround times, consistent performance, high-quality output and reliability. With the new SC-F10000H, customers can now expand their product offering into the lucrative sportswear/high fashion apparel or home furnishings and soft-signage markets.”

