Epson has announced the launch of the SureColor SC-F100, its first A4 dye sublimation printer.

Designed for small businesses and start-ups looking to expand their offering with promotional products, the SC-F100 features an Epson PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and a 2.4-inch colour LCD screen, as well as 140ml refillable ink bottles.

“With the footprint of an A4 desktop printer, this dye-sublimation printer is perfect for producing promotional and personalised goods such as mugs, key fobs, phone covers and other small merchandise items, when desk space is at premium,” explained Epson.

“It also meets the needs of textile producers who want to create bespoke products such as caps, aprons, lanyards and small cushions.”

The SC-F100 enables Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet and USB 2.0 connectivity. It forms part of Epson’s end-to-end printing solution, which includes inks, driver and paper, all designed to work together; the dye sub printer also comes with a one year or 6000 sheet warranty.

Tom Owers, product manager at Epson Europe, commented: “Following on from the hugely successful SC-F500 launched in 2019, the SC-F100 is a great new addition to Epson’s dye-sublimation line-up.

“It will enable more businesses to expand into the increasingly popular promotional goods market. Users don’t have to be experts to operate the printer – print jobs can be sent via Wi-Fi using Epson’s dedicated driver.

“With the new Epson Cloud Solution PORT platform also enabled, users can keep an eye on print job costs and track usage over time.”

www.epson.co.uk