Epson has announced the launch of the Monna Lisa 8000 (ML-8000) for digital textile printing.

The new entry model in the Monna Lisa series, the ML-8000 features eight latest PrecisionCore printheads, and is designed to reach a typical print speed of 155sqm/hour (600×600 dpi – 2 pass*1).

“The ML-8000 is a next-generation digital textile printer with high print quality, productivity, stable operation with minimal downtime, and allows easy operation for an affordable price, making it the ideal printer for companies looking to move into digital printing,” explained Epson.

It features a 9-inch LCD touch panel which displays current printer status, operating instructions and regular maintenance procedures, as well as hot-swappable, dual 10-litre or 3-litre high-capacity ink cartridges that allow uninterrupted production.

The digital textile printer also includes Epson’s exclusive Microweave and lookup table technologies designed to reduce banding and graininess, and advanced new Multi-Layer Halftone Technology, which randomises the halftone dot pattern on each layer, reducing image degradation caused by dot misalignment. Its Dynamic Alignment Stabilizer technology also ensures stable print quality by controlling waveforms on each printhead chip for higher dot placement accuracy, and more uniform dot density on each pass, added the company.

“The ML-8000 also features symmetrical colour alignment for consistent colour overlap order during bidirectional low pass printing, and Accurate Belt Position Control technology automatically detects the belt feeding distance to ensure highly precise fabric feeding.

“The result is optimal quality and speed, with superb reproduction of colour gradations, fine details, and complex geometric patterns.”

It also features: a fluff blower system for removing fluff from the fabric surface before it enters the printing area; an ink mist extraction system that helps prevent ink mist from adhering to the nozzle surface; and nozzle verification technology, which detects missing dots that indicate nozzle clogging and adjusts ink delivery to maintain image quality and reduce printing errors.

An easy-to-replace fabric wiper roll also continuously wipes the printhead nozzles clean automatically, reducing daily manual maintenance work, and an automatic calibration function by an RGB camera enables operators to carry out printhead replacement, including adjustments, in “as little as 30 minutes”. Epson’s Remote Monitoring System (24/7 monitoring) further enables a quick response to potential problems, to help reduce downtime and service calls.

The ML-8000 includes Epson’s Genesta inks, which are available in acid, reactive, disperse and pigment formulations in a degassed vacuum-pack; the inks are Eco Passport-certified, and in addition, the acid ink is bluesign-approved, and the reactive and pigment inks are both GOTS-approved by ECOCERT.

The Monna Lisa 8000 will be available in the UK from January 2021.

www.epson.co.uk