Designs by graduates from a mentoring and training programme run by CMYUK have been chosen for workwear, promotional clothing and interiors for Epson’s demonstration facility in the UK.

Epson selected Keely Russell’s wallcovering design depicting an aquatic scene, featuring pictorial elements with tonal surface effects, for the refresh at its headquarters in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.

It set a brief asking for a Japanese-inspired theme to reflect the company’s roots, seeking designs for wallcoverings as well as T-shirts and baseball caps for demonstrators and customers.

The brief was taken up by Keely alongside two of the other graduates, Evie Venables and Sarah Willcocks, who took part in CMYUK’s Creatives in Residence Live (CIRL) initiative.

While Keely’s aquatic theme was selected for wallcoverings, garment designs from all three graduates were selected to be made into demonstrator workwear and customer merchandise.

CMYUK, which supplies digital printers, cutting equipment and materials, provided training and hands-on mentoring for four graduates through the six-month CIRL scheme.

Epson was one of the headline sponsors of CIRL. For the latest design brief, artwork was created using painterly drawing skills and then digitised. The design was then recoloured, customised and printed using Epson printer technology.

Polly Chapman, Epson’s channel marketing manager, said: “Having seen the high-quality designs that the graduates had been producing, we were confident that they would deliver a variety of designs to choose from, that would also demonstrate the Epson print capabilities.

“They exceeded our expectations, and it was very difficult to choose a winner.”

Textile designer Debbie McKeegan, CMYUK’s official partner and education lead for the CIRL project, added: “The Epson Design brief presented a live commercial opportunity for the graduates. Working with industry professionals on a short timeline presented some creative challenges all of which the graduates have overcome.”

Robin East, group commercial director at CMYUK, said: “Epson has been a very enthusiastic and hands-on sponsor during the CIRL initiative and we have been very grateful for their contribution.

“Offering our three graduates the chance to respond to such a high-profile brief demonstrates the depth of their commitment to the CMYUK Creatives in Residence Live project.

“All CIRL graduates have contributed design assets to Epson’s demonstration facility. Being able to add this experience to their CV and portfolios is very valuable indeed.”

