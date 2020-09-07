Epson has announced that its Ultrachrome DG inks and cotton pre-treatment liquid have been approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

Heather Kendle, senior product manager at Epson Europe, said: “With sustainability at the core of all our activities, it’s essential to us that we can enable our customers to be part of a socially responsible supply chain.

“The GOTS approval for our UltraChrome DG inks will allow our customers to sell their textiles in the safe knowledge that they are adhering to a globally recognised standard.”

www.epson.co.uk