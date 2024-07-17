Epson is replacing two of its 64-inch dye-sublimation printers with new models that promise “significant” improvements in productivity, usability and image quality.

Available from October, the SureColor F9500 and SC-F9500H printers offer a compact, space-saving design, reducing height by over 300mm compared to their predecessors.

They will replace the SureColor F9400 and SC-F9400H and, according to Epson, offer “significant enhancements in productivity, usability and image quality”.

The low-profile and “neat” design of the new models allows for installation in height-restrictive spaces and provides an additional workspace with a flat top suitable for placing a laptop.

A large 4.3-inch touchscreen with a tilt function displays current printer status, including ink levels and media settings, ensuring users have all critical information at their fingertips.

The SureColor F9500 series is described as achieving “significant” productivity gains with the inclusion of a new, larger PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead, increasing productivity by up to 30% in 4C mode.

The Media Lifter facilitates single-user operation, making setup simple and practical. It also promises “unparalleled” image quality and expanded colour gamut.

The SureColor F9500H model can be configured with orange and violet inks, expanding the colour gamut by 20% and delivering more vivid and smooth colours.

The printers also support fluorescent inks, producing bright, vibrant sportswear, soft signage and fashion applications. Light inks combined with CMYK reduce graininess and improve tonal gradation, enhancing print quality, particularly on rigid substrates. The SureColor F9500 series can also process CMYK image data and output using fluorescent inks.

The SC-F9500 series is integrated with Nozzle Verification Technology (NVT) and Part OverLap (POL) features which automatically detect nozzle conditions and adjust print quality accordingly for consistent and reliable performance.

User-replaceable printheads can be fitted without special tools or service call-outs, reducing downtime and maintaining high productivity. The bulk ink solution, with 1.6-litre ink packs containing 45% more volume than previous models, further reduces printer downtime and simplifies ink replacement.

Phil McMullin, commercial and industrial head of sales at Epson UK, said: “The new compact design, coupled with enhanced productivity and usability features, sets a new benchmark in dye-sublimation printing.

“Our expanded inksets deliver unparalleled image quality while our advanced reliability features ensure consistent performance. These printers are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers, from vibrant sportswear to high-quality soft signage, with efficiency and excellence.”

