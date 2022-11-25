Print technology specialist Epson has earned its third platinum rating in a row for sustainability from business sustainability certifier EcoVadis.

The rating recognises the company’s efforts globally to uphold high standards on the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

The platinum rating ranks Epson in the top 1% of companies in its industry, particularly excelling in the fields of the environment as well as sustainable procurement.

The independent evaluation methodology is based on a framework of 21 sustainability criteria mapped to global standards and guided by the international scientific community.

EcoVadis is a recognised business sustainability ratings organisation covering 200 industry categories, 175 countries and regions, and over 90,000 companies of all sizes worldwide.

The rating reflects Epson’s ongoing commitment and improvements such as switching to 100% renewable electricity last year at all major sites in Japan. It is now working to do the same at all group sites globally including the UK by 2023.

It is also committed to helping customers reduce their environmental impact such as energy-efficient printing technologies.

Yasunori Ogawa, global president at Epson said: “Our company is focused on achieving sustainability through our products, technologies and operations. This third consecutive platinum accreditation is the result of a lot of hard work and highlights the steadfast commitment and actions by the entire Epson team as we seek to achieve a sustainable future.

“The rating shows that in addition to being a leader in our industry for product excellence and innovation, we’re also at the forefront when it comes to making our industry more sustainable.

“In line with our Environmental Vision of becoming carbon negative by 2050, we will continue to challenge ourselves to perform to the highest standards for sustainable practices, both as an organisation and a member of the wider global community.”

Henning Ohlsson, director of sustainability at Epson Europe, added: “We understand that sustainability is increasingly important to all our customers and this latest accreditation reaffirms our commitment to leading the way in improving our society, through better products and business practices.”

In the garment printing sector, Epson’s products include the industrial-level direct-to-garment (DTG) printer SC-F3000, the SC-F9400 sublimation printers, and the SureColor SC-F2100 large-format printers.

