Epson has been awarded platinum status in recognition of its global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by independent assessors EcoVadis.

The EcoVadis platinum rating indicates that Epson was ranked among the top 1% of companies in the computer and peripherals manufacturing industry; the company has previously received a gold rating for the past three years.

The CSR assessment focuses on four themes: the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement — Epson received the highest score of “outstanding” for the environment, as well as high scores for the remaining themes.

Kazuyoshi Yamamoto, president of Epson Europe, added: “The EcoVadis platinum certification provides our customers with the assurance that Epson is taking all available measures to achieve sustainability across its operations.

“Sustainability is in our DNA; it runs through everything we do. Platinum status means our customers can rest assured that every aspect of our business is independently checked and certified, and that we are wholly committed to delivering the highest sustainability standards.”

www.epson.co.uk