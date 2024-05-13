Epson has extended its SureColor range with a new 76-inch dye sublimation printer for high-speed, high-volume textile production.

The SureColor SC-F11000 has been designed for maximum up-time thanks to the new optional Jumbo Roll, for up to 300kg. This enables continuous production and reduced downtime due to less frequent media changes – ideal for uninterrupted high-volume production.

The printer is suited to applications in fashion, sportswear, home furnishings and soft signage and follows the success of Epson’s 76-inch (193cm) SureColor F10000 and F10000H industrial large-format printers (LFPs) for textiles.

The SC-F11000H features CMYK ink configuration and includes the addition of one of three ink sets: orange and violet; fluorescent yellow and fluorescent pink; and light cyan and light magenta.

Phil McMullin, head of sales for commercial and industrial at Epson UK, said: “In the dye sublimation sector, customers demand fast turnaround times, consistent performance, high-quality output and reliability.

“With these requirements in mind, we’ve developed an industrial-level dye sublimation printer that, we believe, sets new standards. The SC-F11000 offers the highest throughput of all Epson LFPs and is equipped with four PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads and a ‘hot swap’ bulk ink solution that’s designed to keep businesses running.

“Our heritage is built on innovation, and this is one of those moments in which we’re raising the benchmark for productivity in dye sublimation.”

The SC-F11000, and SC-F11000H, is capable of speeds of up to 255 square metres per hour.

Other features include Epson Precision Dot Technology, blending three dedicated technologies for dye-sub: Halftone, LUT and Micro Weave.

It also features easy media setting with a media loading lever front and back, auto-adjustment technology including an integrated RGB camera, and Advanced Auto Tension Control (Ad-ATC) for accurate and stable media feeding.

It is equipped with a dryer for less ink transfer to media reverse and wrinkle elimination and a nine-inch LCD touch panel and it offers a bulk ink solution with 10-litre or three-litre ink boxes supported by the “hot-swap” function. It is fitted with user-replaceable parts including printheads.

For consistency, quality and reliability of supply, Epson manufactures all the components for the SC-F11000 and SC-F11000H including printheads, ink and Epson EdgePrint Pro software.

epson.co.uk