Enfocus has released an update to its software. The PitStop Pro 2023 update 1 is available now from the company, which provides automation and PDF tools for the print industry, including those using wide format machines for textiles.

The latest version includes macOS Sonoma support, new actions, improvements for placing objects, and bug fixes.

“With version update 1 of PitStop 2023, we’re continuing to work on making the user experience ever more enjoyable. For example, we’ve added new possibilities for placing objects in PitStop, allowing users to import PDF documents with greater finesse, or to place control bars with greater precision,” explained Loïc Aigon, product manager at Enfocus.

“We’ve also made several frequently requested fixes and checks, and have good news for users migrating to Mac Sonoma.”

The PitStop Pro 2023 update 1 is available to PitStop subscribers and customers with an active maintenance contract. Users can download the new installers via My Enfocus.

www.enfocus.com