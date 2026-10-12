A number of changes to the Employment Rights Act (ERA) 2025 are coming into effect in October.

These include tribunal claim windows doubling, Right to Work checks extending beyond employees, the bar for preventing sexual harassment rising, and a new set of trade union obligations arriving for every employer.

According to HR and employment law professionals at Citation, there are financial and legal

On 1 October 2026, the first change came in: employees now have six months instead of three to bring most tribunal claims. This doubles the length of time a business needs to keep evidence and stay alert to a potential claim.

The change applies to discrimination, whistleblowing and Working Time Regulations claims among others, and covers breach of contract claims in England and Wales from the same date, explains HR, Employment Law and Health & Safety services provider Citation.

“The equivalent change for breach of contract claims in Scotland follows on 9 November 2026. The longer time limit window only covers claims where the underlying issue happens on or after 1 October 2026; anything before that date stays on the current three-month clock.”

Right to Work

Another change that came into force at the beginning of October is that Right to Work (RTW) checks are being extended beyond direct employees, and will now include individuals engaged under a worker’s contract and individual sub-contractors, “closing a gap that gig economy and supply chain arrangements had sat outside”. Penalties are capped at £45,000 per illegal worker for a first breach and £60,000 for a repeat breach.

Gill McAteer, director of employment law at Citation, said: “Both of these changes land on the same day, and neither of them are small tweaks to existing legislation.

“Employers who have only ever checked the right to work of people on their own payroll now need to look at the RTW arrangements in place for every subcontractor and every level of their supply chain – and ideally audit that those arrangements are actually being followed.

“Add to that the fact employees will now have six months instead of three to bring a claim, the cost of sloppy record-keeping or a badly handled dismissal just went up drastically, because the window for something to come back on you is twice as long.”

A second, separate ERA 2025 change follows on 30 October 2026, covering harassment, along with trade union reforms that will affect every employer, regardless of whether they currently recognise a union.

The existing duty to take “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment – in place since October 2024 – is being extended to a duty to take “all reasonable steps”, a noticeably higher bar that puts the emphasis on documented, proactive prevention rather than steps taken after the fact, Citation explained.

Alongside it, a new obligation is being introduced requiring employers to prevent the harassment of their workers by third parties, such as customers, clients or contractors.

“The government has also taken the power to set out evidence-based steps employers should take to prevent sexual harassment, though its own fact sheet confirms these regulations won’t complement the duty until 2027/28. The core ‘all reasonable steps’ obligation is what employers need to meet from 30 October.”

Gill added: “Reasonable steps and all reasonable steps sound similar, but they’re judged very differently by a tribunal.

“All reasonable steps means being able to show you looked at every option that was open to you, not just the ones you happened to already have in place. Add third-party harassment into the mix, and any business with customer-facing staff needs to think about protection that goes beyond internal HR policy.”

Written trade union statement

On the same date, two trade union changes come into force that will impact businesses even where they have no union members and no history of union recognition.

From 30 October, every employer must give each worker a written statement setting out their right to join a trade union. It has to be issued at the start of employment, alongside the worker’s written statement of particulars.

Separately, a new access regime lets trade unions request regular access to workplaces, in person or digitally, to meet, support, represent, recruit or organise workers. Employers with 21 or more workers can be brought into this regime; where an employer and a union can’t agree terms between themselves, the Central Arbitration Committee can step in and decide them.

Citation is advising employers to have the following in place:

Map every worker, subcontractor and supply chain arrangement your business relies on, and confirm which ones now fall inside the expanded right to work regime Review the RTW arrangements in place at every level of your supply chain, not just the checks you run yourself Revisit your sexual harassment risk assessment and ask whether it reflects “all” reasonable steps, not just the steps already in place. Extend anti-harassment policies and training to cover harassment by customers, clients and other third parties, not just colleagues. Extend anti-harassment policies and training to cover harassment by customers, clients and other third parties, not just colleagues. Prepare your written statement of trade union rights and build it into onboarding. Check whether your workforce size brings you into the union access regime and have a process ready for handling a request. Tighten up record-keeping on grievances and disciplinaries now, given claims will stay live for twice as long once the six-month window applies.

For further guidance on the Employment Rights Act changes and what they mean for your business, visit Citation’s ERA Hub.