Leading employers across the UK have signed up to a new charter pledging to provide better-fitting, more inclusive protective workwear.

The Protection for Everyone charter calls for well-fitting personal protective equipment (PPE) workwear to be seen not just as best practice but as the minimum standard for all.

Companies signing up to the charter, launched by health and safety news publisher SHP at the end of June, include Network Rail, National Highways, Vodafone, Heathrow Airport, Southern Water, Veolia and safetywear specialist Arco.

Companies signing up to the charter are committed to:

• uphold the value that all workers deserve access to well-fitting PPE to work comfortably, with the understanding that standard sizing of PPE is not “one size fits all”;

• proactively source suitable and correctly fitting PPE to meet the individual needs of any employees who require it, with the understanding that PPE may need to be sourced from more than one supplier;

• work with any individual employee who has concerns or issues with the PPE provided to allow the company to provide a suitable and well-fitting alternative;

• provide inclusive PPE for all as part of the organisation’s dedication to the health, safety and overall wellbeing of its employees;

• lead by example and share best practice with contractors and suppliers.

Guy Bruce, chief executive of signatory Arco, said: “At Arco, we understand that PPE is not ‘one size fits all’, and we firmly believe everyone should have access to the right PPE to ensure they can work comfortably and safely.

“We fully support SHP’s Protection for Everyone campaign and are proud to be among the first to the sign the charter. We encourage our partners and customers to do the same and help to ensure safety really is for everyone.”

arco.co.uk