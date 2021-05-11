“Nearly 10,000 area residents have had enough of this issue ruining lives, so have been actively protesting and helping those suffering with breathing issues,” explained Paul MacNamee, owner/director of Embroidery Training, and member of the ‘Stop The Stink’ campaign group with his wife Fiona.

“My idea at first was just to make caps for the campaign leaders, so they’re more visible in the press and on TV, but it appeared that many protestors wanted them too, so I ended up selling them for donations towards air purifiers.”

By early May, Paul had raised £786 from the caps and masks, which has so far bought 15 air purifiers for local residents.

“I even managed to sell a cap and mask to our MP Aaron Bell, who has been wearing it even since!”

The caps and face masks both bear the ‘Stop The Stink’ campaign logo, which Embroidery Training digitised using Wilcom EmbroideryStudio Designing e4.5 software and embroidered on a HappyJapan HCS3-1201 single-head embroidery machine with Polyneon 40 threads donated by Madeira UK.

The company embroidered Liberty Six Brushed Cotton 6 Panel Caps (STSXNR), which were also donated by Atlantis Caps UK, as well as Gildan’s Everyday Face Mask Adult (GEMASK), supplied by Absolute Apparel.

www.embroiderytraining.co.uk

www.stopthestink.uk