Mark Robson, owner of Wizzprint, said the local yoga instructor was very pleased with the embroidered softshell jackets, vests and backpacks, which it will use for active workwear, plus promotional purposes and sampling for customers.

Amanda Maclaren Yoga supplied its logo, which Wizzprint re-drew, converted to vectors and digitised in-house, using its Tajima 15-needle embroidery machine to then embroider the design onto the BagBase Universal Backpack (BG212), Result Printable Softshell Jacket (RS231) and Girlie Cool Vest (JC015) from Just Cool by AWDis.

