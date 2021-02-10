Personalise UK in Essex has created a selection of embroidered workwear for local company NR Drainage.

“They’re a new small business that started out earlier this year,” explained Louise Creasey, managing director of Personalise UK, “so NR Drainage’s order consisted of 15 items to get them going.

“They were really pleased with the workwear, especially the look of their logo in embroidery.”

Using artwork supplied by NR Drainage, Personalise embroidered the logo on a Barudan embroidery machine using Madeira threads.

The company decorated Uneek Clothing’s Sleeveless Safety Waist Coat (UC801), Cargo Trouser (UC902) and Adults Classic Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (UC504), as well as Kustom Kit’s Workforce Polo (KK422) and the Cross Neck Hoodie (JH021) from Just Hoods by AWDis.

www.personalise-uk.co.uk